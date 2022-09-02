Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.90. 3,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 4,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60.

