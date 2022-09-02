Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.37

Shares of Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.37 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.62 ($0.15). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 12.49 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,702 shares changing hands.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.24. The company has a market cap of £34.33 million and a PE ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a €0.13 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

