Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.46 million, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.24. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Indemnity Group news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $473,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at $15,427,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.