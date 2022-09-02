Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.46 million, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.24. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Global Indemnity Group news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $473,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Indemnity Group (GBLI)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.