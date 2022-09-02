Global Social Chain (GSC) Reaches Market Cap of $701,352.07

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 5% against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $701,352.07 and $551.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,348.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00133183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00035098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00084503 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

