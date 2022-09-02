Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0015 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $701,352.07 and $551.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

