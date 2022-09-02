Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Purchases 1,610 Shares of Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,610 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $22,266.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,067,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,598,365.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Global Water Resources stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $327.22 million, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.