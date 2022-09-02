Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.11% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

XYLD opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

