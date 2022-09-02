GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0114 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $204,573.93 and $172.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,262.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.57 or 0.08017668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00164841 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00305689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00755588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00588937 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001123 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

