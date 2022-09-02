Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) Raises Dividend to €0.14 Per Share

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.14) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Stock Performance
Shares of GWI opened at GBX 4.40 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.50. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.68 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £9.73 million and a P/E ratio of 20.93.
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Company Profile
