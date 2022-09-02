Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) Raises Dividend to €0.14 Per Share

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.14) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GWI opened at GBX 4.40 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.50. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.68 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £9.73 million and a P/E ratio of 20.93.

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

