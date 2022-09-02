GoByte Price Reaches $0.0080 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $76,154.68 and $9.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

