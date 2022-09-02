GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3,502.08

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $3,502.08 and $3.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00292971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002427 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives."

