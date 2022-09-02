Gold Secured Currency (GSX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $349,527.00

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Gold Secured Currency has a market capitalization of $556.99 million and approximately $349,527.00 worth of Gold Secured Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gold Secured Currency has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Gold Secured Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency Coin Profile

GSX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Gold Secured Currency’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Gold Secured Currency’s official Twitter account is @GlowShares.

Gold Secured Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anonymous, decentralized voting on the blockchain makes it easy for the community to form a consensus on important issues regarding the future of GSX. Secure, transparent, tamper-proof, and viewable 24 hours a day. Predefined rules govern and enforce the voting process, putting the coin in the hands of the holders. GSX brings together its community with voting on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Secured Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Secured Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Secured Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

