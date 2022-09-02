Goldex Token Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GLDX)

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Goldex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goldex Token has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Goldex Token has a market capitalization of $180,467.84 and $15,238.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.
Goldex Token Coin Profile
Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Goldex Token
Receive News & Updates for Goldex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.