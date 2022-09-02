Gondola Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10,585.12 (GDL)

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Gondola Finance has a market cap of $10,585.12 and $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gondola Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gondola Finance has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,969.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00131641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086132 BTC.

Gondola Finance (CRYPTO:GDL) is a coin. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @GodlyCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GDL project club has become popular with crowdfunding companies and private members via Initial Coin Offering (ICO) within the last 2 months. GDL is an Ethereum based blockchain smart contract and governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technology by using the value of business schemes and investment ideas. It is a united and strong community that aims to grow together and create a powerful economy. The GDL is building not only a strong community but also working on various development projects to benefit from collective investment and grow profit in gross. It has already started its own manufacturing of natural marble and granite tiles from Asia/Europe and planning to start its own airline ticketing agency with Holiday packages including hotel reservation and car rental.GDL will replace the current banking transactions by using our new prepaid card which is soon to be launched before the end of this year. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gondola Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gondola Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gondola Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

