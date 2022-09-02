Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.95 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.