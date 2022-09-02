Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.95 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.