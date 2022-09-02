Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.95 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.