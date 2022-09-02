Goose Finance Hits Market Cap of $67,073.13 (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $67,073.13 and approximately $7,818.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

