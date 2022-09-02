governance ZIL Price Down 14.9% This Week (GZIL)

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. governance ZIL has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $11,117.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One governance ZIL coin can now be purchased for $11.52 or 0.00056505 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get governance ZIL alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.

governance ZIL Coin Profile

governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. governance ZIL’s official website is www.zilliqa.com/staking. governance ZIL’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

governance ZIL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade governance ZIL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase governance ZIL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for governance ZIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for governance ZIL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.