GR Engineering Services Limited (GNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from GR Engineering Services’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Jones 285,301 shares of GR Engineering Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th.

GR Engineering Services Limited provides engineering design, procurement, and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Processing, and Oil & Gas. It offers feasibility studies, such as scoping, pre-feasibility, and definitive level studies, as well as study work and services that include front end engineering design, operations and process optimization, due diligence reviews, asset management system development and monitoring, risk evaluation and hazard/operability studies, technology evaluation and trade-off studies, and refurbishment assessments.

