Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Graco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Graco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,137,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Graco by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Graco Stock Up 0.3 %

Graco stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

