Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 704 ($8.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 818.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 779.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 903.34. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 685 ($8.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,410 ($17.04).
Grafton Group Company Profile
See Also
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.