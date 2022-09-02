Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 704 ($8.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 818.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 779.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 903.34. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 685 ($8.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,410 ($17.04).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.