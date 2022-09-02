Graham (NYSE:GHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of GHM opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Graham has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,222,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,435.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 174.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 38.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

