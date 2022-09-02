GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.92

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and traded as low as $5.60. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 1,183 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrainCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA raised shares of GrainCorp to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

GrainCorp Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

