Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Cut to GBX 345

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s current price.

GRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 349.33 ($4.22).

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger Stock Down 3.5 %

LON GRI opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 258.60 ($3.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.11). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 285.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 291.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1,241.90.

Insider Activity

Grainger Company Profile

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($358.63).

(Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.