Graphlinq Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $609,144.85 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $609,144.85 and $279,429.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

GLQ is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

