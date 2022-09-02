Graviocoin (GIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $26.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00309644 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001124 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002447 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

