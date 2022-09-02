Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $836,308.88 and $6.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,463% against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.90 or 0.12454692 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826773 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015986 BTC.
About Gravity Finance
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gravity Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.