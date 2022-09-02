Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $670.00 Average PT from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $670.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Great Portland Estates stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

