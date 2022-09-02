Grimm Market Cap Reaches $72,577.65 (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 405% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 343.8% against the dollar. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $72,577.65 and approximately $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grimm alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00060787 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.

Buying and Selling Grimm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.