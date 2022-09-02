Grimm Market Cap Reaches $72,577.65 (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 405% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 343.8% against the dollar. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $72,577.65 and approximately $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00060787 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000838 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.
Buying and Selling Grimm
