Grin 24-Hour Volume Tops $92,323.00 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Grin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $92,323.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.32 or 0.07932830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00162194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00287309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.00759323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00581421 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001126 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.