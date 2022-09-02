Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $64.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

OMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,611 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 213.73%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

