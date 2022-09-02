Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $210.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $230.80.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

