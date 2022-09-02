GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,900 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,357.20 ($16.40) on Wednesday. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,350.48 ($16.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,628.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,663.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1,190.53.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In the last three months, insiders bought 662 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,798.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

