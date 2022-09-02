Guggenheim Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $50.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.62% from the stock’s current price.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $1,012,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,536.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,953.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $8,242,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $1,024,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

