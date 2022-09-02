Guider (GDR) Market Cap Tops $8,698.43

Guider (GDR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $8,698.43 and $9.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Guider has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Guider

GDR is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

