Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0024

Gulden (NLG) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $132.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gulden has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00026992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00307032 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001126 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002444 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

