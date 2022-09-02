Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 250 ($3.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £540.62 million and a PE ratio of 398.43. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 164.60 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 321 ($3.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 243.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Further Reading

