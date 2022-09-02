Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Gulf Resources Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.30. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

