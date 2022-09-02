Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Gulf Resources Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GURE opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.30. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.76.
About Gulf Resources
