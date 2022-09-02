GXChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,056.00 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $48.74 million and $13,056.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

