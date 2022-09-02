GYSR Price Reaches $0.10 (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One GYSR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. GYSR has a market cap of $821,261.69 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01508489 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828912 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015825 BTC.
GYSR Profile
GYSR’s official message board is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official website is gysr.io. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io.
GYSR Coin Trading
