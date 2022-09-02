HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $27,956.17 and approximately $166.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,728.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,738.98 or 0.13542256 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00818365 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015633 BTC.
HaloDAO Profile
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
Buying and Selling HaloDAO
