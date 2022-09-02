Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,800 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 541,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 987.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HMSNF shares. Societe Generale upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hammerson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.