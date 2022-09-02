Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 857,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 147,472 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 62.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.91. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

