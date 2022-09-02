Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 83.3% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 191,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 86,965 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 225,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 46,475 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,115 shares of company stock valued at $519,144. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

