Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $454,000 Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.