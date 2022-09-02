Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $503,000 Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 569,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 72,381 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOPE. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

