Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 18,100 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 135,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 62,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

