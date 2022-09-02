Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,700 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.