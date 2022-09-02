Handshake Price Hits $0.0557 on Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $29.23 million and approximately $61,417.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 524,748,345 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

