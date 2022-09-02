happy birthday coin Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (HBDC)

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. happy birthday coin has a total market cap of $11,900.20 and approximately $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One happy birthday coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, happy birthday coin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01508489 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828912 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015825 BTC.
happy birthday coin Coin Profile
happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. happy birthday coin’s official website is happycoinholdings.com. happy birthday coin’s official message board is t.me/happycoinholdings.
Buying and Selling happy birthday coin
Receive News & Updates for happy birthday coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for happy birthday coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.