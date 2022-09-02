happy birthday coin Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (HBDC)

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. happy birthday coin has a total market cap of $11,900.20 and approximately $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One happy birthday coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, happy birthday coin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get happy birthday coin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01508489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015825 BTC.

happy birthday coin Coin Profile

happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. happy birthday coin’s official website is happycoinholdings.com. happy birthday coin’s official message board is t.me/happycoinholdings.

Buying and Selling happy birthday coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as happy birthday coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade happy birthday coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy happy birthday coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for happy birthday coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for happy birthday coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.