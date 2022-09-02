Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,183.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRGLY shares. Investec raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $19.09 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

